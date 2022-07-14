CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

The team made the announcement on Thursday. Civale left Wednesday’s game with a sore right wrist. He completed just one inning and threw 20 pitches.

The Guardians are calling up left-handed pitcher Tanner Tully to take his place on the roster.

The team also announced that outfielder Oscar Mercado has cleared waivers and been sent to Triple-A Columbus, along with pitcher Kirk McCarty who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore. Left-handed pitcher Alex Young has been designated for assignment.

Civale is (2-5) this season with a 6.17 ERA.