AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cal Quantrill cruised through five innings of work for Double-A Akron on Sunday in his first rehab appearance since being placed on the injured list on June 1.

The injured Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher only needed 58 pitches (38 strikes) to reach the fifth and strike out three batters and give up no runs on three hits and one walk in his first game action since being shut down with right shoulder inflammation.

Guardians manager Terry Francona previously stated the team expects Quantrill to re-join the big league club on the next road trip to Kansas City. His first potential start is still yet to be determined.

Before the injury, he posted 2-4 record with a 5.61 earned run average in 59.1 innings this season after a career-best 15-5 record and impressive 3.38 ERA in 2022.