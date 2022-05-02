CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ third-baseman Jose Ramirez was named American League Player of the Month on Monday.

It is the third time in his career that he won the award, and the first time since September of 2020.

In the month of April, Ramirez batted .342 with seven home runs, one triple, seven doubles, with 28 RBIs in 21 games.

That includes recording his 1,000th career RBI on April 15.

Last month, Ramirez became the fifth player in Major League history to record 20-or-more RBI in his team’s first 11 games of a season.