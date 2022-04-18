CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ third-baseman Jose Ramirez was named American League Player of the Week on Monday.

Ramirez, who recently signed a seven-year contract to remain in Cleveland, has remained a threat at the plate since the season started.

This past week he batted .478 (11-for-23) with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

This is the fifth time in his career that he has been named American League Player of the Week.

Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs was named National League Player of the Week. Last week, he batted .412 with three homers, two doubles and five RBIs.