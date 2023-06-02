MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKBN) — Following the birth of a baby girl, Cleveland Guardians’ first-baseman Josh Bell was placed on the paternity list in a series of roster moves on Friday.

Highly-touted infield prospect Brayan Rocchio is taking his place on the Cleveland roster.

Bell is hitting .225 with 4 home runs and 26 RBIs on the season.

This season at Triple-A Columbus, Rocchio is batting .323 with 17 doubles and 31 RBIs.

He appeared in three games with the Guardians earlier this season and has two hits and an RBI in 10 plate appearances.

As was previously announced, the Guardians also placed starting pitcher Cal Quantrill on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.

Aaron Civale was activated from the injured list to start Friday night in Minnesota.