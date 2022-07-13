CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Guardians’ third-baseman Jose Ramirez has accepted an invitation to compete in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week.

The All-Star entered Wednesday night’s action with 17 home runs for Cleveland. He will be competing in the event for the first time in his career.

Ramirez is the seventh MLB player to accept an invitation to compete in the event. He joins Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber and Julio Rodríguez.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.