LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ All-Star Jose Ramirez competed in the 2022 Home Run Derby, but failed to advance past the first round on Monday night.

Ramirez finished with 17 home runs in round one and was eliminated by the eventual champion Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. He held off 42-year-old veteran Albert Pujols 16-15 in the semifinals.

He then rallied past Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez in the final round, 19-18.

Soto hit a total of 53 home runs in his first appearance in the annual event.