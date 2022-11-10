CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Cleveland Guardians’ third-baseman Jose Ramirez was named one of the recipients of the 2022 American League Silver Slugger Awards.

It is the fourth career Silver Slugger award for Ramirez, which matches Albert Belle’s club record.

For the season, Ramίrez batted .280 with 44 doubles, 5 triples, 29 home runs and a career-high 126 RBI in 157 games.

His 126 RBI’s were the most by a Cleveland batter since 2001.

Ramirez also led the league in doubles for the second time, becoming the first Cleveland batter since Lou Boudreau (1941-47) to lead the circuit multiple times.

According to release from the Guardians, Ramirez continues to lead MLB in extra-base hits (416) since 2017 and is just the second Cleveland third baseman (Al Rosen) to amass at least three seasons of 100-or-more RBI.