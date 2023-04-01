CLEVELAND (WKBN) – With the Cleveland Guardians facing off against the Seattle Mariners on Fox Sports 1 Saturday night, here is a full list of the 12 games that the Cleveland will be featured on a national broadcast.
Five games will air on traditional national television between FOX and ESPN, while the other seven will be broadcasted on various streaming services. View a full list of the current schedule below:
- Saturday, April 1 @ Seattle Mariners on Fox Sports 1
- Friday, May 5 vs. Minnesota Twins on Apple TV+
- Sunday, May 14 vs. Los Angeles Angels on Peacock
- Sunday, May 21 @ New York Mets on ESPN
- Saturday, May 27 vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FOX
- Friday, June 2 @ Minnesota Twins on Apple TV+
- Saturday, June 3 @ Minnesota Twins on FOX
- Saturday, June 17 @ Arizona Diamondbacks on Fox Sports 1
- Saturday, July 1 @ Chicago Cubs on FOX
- Saturday, July 15 @ Texas Rangers on Fox Sports 1
- Sunday, Aug. 6 vs. Chicago White Sox on Peacock
- Thursday, Aug. 17 vs. Detroit Tigers on FOX
Nationally broadcasted games are subject to change over the course of the season.