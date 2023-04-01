CLEVELAND (WKBN) – With the Cleveland Guardians facing off against the Seattle Mariners on Fox Sports 1 Saturday night, here is a full list of the 12 games that the Cleveland will be featured on a national broadcast.

Five games will air on traditional national television between FOX and ESPN, while the other seven will be broadcasted on various streaming services. View a full list of the current schedule below:

Saturday, April 1 @ Seattle Mariners on Fox Sports 1



Friday, May 5 vs. Minnesota Twins on Apple TV+



Sunday, May 14 vs. Los Angeles Angels on Peacock



Sunday, May 21 @ New York Mets on ESPN



Saturday, May 27 vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FOX



Friday, June 2 @ Minnesota Twins on Apple TV+



Saturday, June 3 @ Minnesota Twins on FOX



Saturday, June 17 @ Arizona Diamondbacks on Fox Sports 1



Saturday, July 1 @ Chicago Cubs on FOX



Saturday, July 15 @ Texas Rangers on Fox Sports 1



Sunday, Aug. 6 vs. Chicago White Sox on Peacock



Thursday, Aug. 17 vs. Detroit Tigers on FOX

Nationally broadcasted games are subject to change over the course of the season.