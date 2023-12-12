CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially announced the signing of free agent pitcher Ben Lively to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The right-hander split the 2023 season between the Cincinnati Reds and Triple-A Louisville.

He appeared in 19 games with 12 starts last season, posting a record of 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. In 88.2 innings, he allowed 53 earned runs with 79 strikeouts.

He previously pitched in Major League Baseball with the Phillies and Royals.

Lively also pitched a portion of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with the Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball Organization.

In four years in MLB, the 31-year old owns a career record of 8-17 with a 5.05 ERA.

He was originally a fourth round selection by Cincinnati in the 2013 MLB Draft.