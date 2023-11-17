CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially signed veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano to a one-year $1.5 million deal avoiding arbitration on Friday night.

Cleveland claimed the 29-year-old last season off waivers from Oakland last August.

With the Guardians, Laureano hit .243 (33-for-136) with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games.

Laureano has played six seasons in Major League Baseball, with the bulk of his career being spent in Oakland.

He has a career batting average of .245 with 71 home runs and 219 RBIs in 512 games.