CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially signed reliever Amir Garrett to a minor league contract.

The veteran left-hander appeared in 27 games for the Royals this season before being designated for assignment on July 9.

He posted a record of 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work. Opposing batters are batting .244 against Garrett this season.

Garrett is currently on the roster of the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A.

The veteran has appeared in 322 Major League games in his career. Now in his seventh season, Garrett has posted a career mark of 13-19 with a 4.95 ERA.

Garrett began his Major League career with the Cincinnati Reds. He was traded to Kansas City prior to the 2022 season in exchange for Mike Minor.