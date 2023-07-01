CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract.

The 12-year veteran begins a third stint with the Cleveland organization, having previously been with the team in 2020 and 2022.

Leon played in 21 games with the Rangers this season batting .146 with 4 RBI’s.

He split the 2022 season between the Guardians and Twins. Cleveland traded him to Minnesota at the trade deadline. Between the two clubs, Leon batted a combined .169 with 4 RBI’s.

He will report to Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland organization.