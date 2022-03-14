CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have agreed to terms with catcher Luke Maile on a free agent deal.

MLB Network is reporting that the one-year deal is worth $900,000.

Maile spent limited time with the Brewers in the big leagues last season, batting .300 (9-30).

He missed the bulk of baseball action from 2018-20 with injuries.

Overall, he has played in 231 Major League games over six seasons with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Milwaukee.

Maile is expected to serve as the backup catcher to projected starter Austin Hedges.

To make room for Maile on the 40-man roster, the teams has placed pitcher Carlos Vargas on the 60-day injured list.

The Guardians had a need for catching depth after veteran Roberto Perez signed with the Pirates prior to the lockout.