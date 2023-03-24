GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially signed veteran pitcher Daniel Norris to a minor league deal.
He will report directly to minor league camp.
Norris, who was once considered a top prospect in all of baseball, spent the bulk of spring training with the Reds but was released on Monday.
He struggled with Cincinnati, allowing six runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, with seven walks and five strikeouts.
The 29-year-old split last season between the Cubs and Tigers, posting a combined record of 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA. In 41 games, Norris struck out 66 batters in 58.2 innings of work.
In addition to Detroit and Chicago, he also previously pitched in the Major League for the Blue Jays and Brewers.