GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially signed veteran pitcher Daniel Norris to a minor league deal.

He will report directly to minor league camp.

Norris, who was once considered a top prospect in all of baseball, spent the bulk of spring training with the Reds but was released on Monday.

He struggled with Cincinnati, allowing six runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, with seven walks and five strikeouts.

The 29-year-old split last season between the Cubs and Tigers, posting a combined record of 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA. In 41 games, Norris struck out 66 batters in 58.2 innings of work.

In addition to Detroit and Chicago, he also previously pitched in the Major League for the Blue Jays and Brewers.