CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of four veteran players to minor league contracts that include invitations to Major League Spring Training.

Among those signed on Wednesday: catcher Cam Gallagher, right-handed pitchers Touki Toussaint and Michael Kelly, and outfielder Roman Quinn.

Toussaint is a former top-100 prospect after he was the first-round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, before being traded to Atlanta a year later. He spent eight seasons with the Braves before he was acquired by the Angels.

He posted an ERA of 4.62 in eight games for Los Angeles. In 170.1 innings in his Major League career, Toussaint has struck out 180 batters while holding opposing batters to a batting average of .234.

Gallagher has served as the Kansas City Royals’ primary backup catcher since his debut in 2017. The 30-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He began the 2022 season with Kansas City before being traded to San Diego. He was later claimed off waivers by the Orioles in September.

Quinn has played in 222 career games in his MLB career. Last season, he split time between four organizations: Miami, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. He appeared in 44 Major League games in 2022 with the Rays and Phillies.

Kelly made his Major League debut last season with the Phillies. Now entering his 11th professional season, the right-hander was a supplemental first-round selection of the Padres in the 2011 MLB Draft and has also spent time in the Orioles and Astros organizations. Last season with the Phillies, he appeared in four games, tossing four innings with four strikeouts.