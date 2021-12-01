Guardians sign former Pirates’ reliever to minor league deal

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Enyel De Los Santos (62) throws the ball to the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed reliever Enyel De Los Santos to a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training.

De Los Santos split last season between the Phillies and Pirates. He posted an ERA of 6.37 with 48 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.

The right-hander spent five stints with Philadelphia during the 2021 season before being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

The San Pedro de Macoris native made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 2018 after going 10-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley (126.2IP, 104H, 37ER, 110SO). He started the International League All-Star Game and participated in the SiriusXM Futures Game in Washington D.C. on his way to postseason Triple-A All-Star honors.