CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford to a minor league contract.

Alford has been assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on April 24 and elected free agency.

He appeared in 21 games for the Pirates in 2021 batting .233 with five home runs, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases. In four games this season, Alford has had one hit.

Alford was originally a second-round draft pick of Toronto in 2012. Now, in his sixth season in the major leagues, Alford owns a career batting average of .209 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs with 11 stolen bases.