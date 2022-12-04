CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed free agent catcher Meibrys Viloria to a minor league contract.

The deal also includes an invitation to 2023 Major League spring training camp.

The 25-year old spent last season with the Texas Rangers following eight seasons in the Royals’ organization.

Last season, he batted .280 with 5 home runs and 54 RBI’s at Triple-A Round Rock. He also appeared in 26 games the big leagues with Texas in 2022.

Viloria has appeared in 93 career Major League games between the Royals and Rangers, posting a career batting average of .201 with 3 home runs and 24 RBI’s.

He entered the 2019 season as the No. 14 rated prospect in the Royals’ organization according to Baseball America.