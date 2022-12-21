CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of two pitchers to minor league contracts on Wednesday.

Left-hander Caleb Baragar and righty Caleb Simpson both signed minor league deals and received non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training.

Baragar appeared in 49 games with San Francisco in the 2020-21 season, posting an ERA of 2.78. He worked 45.1 innings, allowing 14 earned runs with 35 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .222 off him. The 28-year-old also recorded two saves with the Giants.

Simpson spent the majority of his professional career in the Giants’ organization from 2013-19. He spent a portion of the 2020 season with the Cubs before moving onto the Red Sox. The right-hander spent all of last season in the minor leagues at AA-Portland and AAA-Worcester.

In 164 career minor league appearances, the 31-year-old has tossed 199.1 innings, allowing 93 earned runs with 254 strikeouts. He allowed opposing hitters to bat just .198 off of him.