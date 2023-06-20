CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will shut down injured starting pitcher Triston McKenzie for several weeks after being placed on the 15-day injured list three days ago.

The team announced that McKenzie was examined this morning by Dr. Mark Schickendantz at the Cleveland Clinic, and an MRI and exam confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament.

McKenzie is expected to be shut down from throwing for several weeks before being re-evaluated.

The 25-year-old starter is expected to receive an additional opinion as the team is still in the process of gathering more information.

McKenzie made two starts this season after spending most of the season on the IL after injuring his arm in his final spring training start.

This year, he sports a 0-1 record with a 4.50 earned run average and 15 strikeouts through 10 innings.