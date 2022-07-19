LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The American League topped the National League 3-2 for a ninth straight All-Star game win on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cleveland Guardians were well represented, as third baseman Jose Ramirez tallied a pair of hits in the win.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

Yankees’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named Most Valuable Player.

Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts got the National League on the scoreboard in the first inning with an RBI single. Paul Goldschmidt homered later in the inning to give the National League squad a 2-0 lead.

The American League answered back in the fourth inning. Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers to give the A.L. the lead for good.