CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians standouts Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez and Shane Bieber were all awarded Gold Gloves on Tuesday afternoon.

That sets a Cleveland franchise record with four Gold Glove winners in the same year.

Gimenez is the third second-baseman in franchise history to win the award, joining Cesar Hernandez (2020) and Roberto Alomar (1999-2001).

Bieber is the first pitcher in franchise history to win a Gold Glove.

According to Elias, Kwan is the first Cleveland rookie to win a Gold Glove.

Prior to Straw and Kwan winning the awards, Grady Sizemore was the last Cleveland outfielder to win a Gold Glove back in 2008.