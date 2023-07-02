SEATTLE (WKBN) – Jose Ramirez and Emmanuel Clase are all headed to Seattle for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Starters were announced earlier in the week and full rosters were officially announced on Sunday.

Clase is currently tied for the lead in all of major leagues with 24 saves in 40 appearances. This will be the 25-year-old’s second consecutive trip to the All-Star game, where he struck out the side and earned the save in 2022.

It will be third baseman Jose Ramirez’s fifth appearance at the mid-summer classic as he sports a .297 batting average with 13 home runs, 21 doubles and 52 runs batted in.

The 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner ranks first out all third baseman in total bases (159), third in doubles, second in triples (4), and fifth in RBI.

There are two currently injured players that earned All-Star status in the AL that will need to be replaced, opening the door for players like Josh Naylor who missed out.

All-Star Week activities begin at T-Mobile Park this weekend with the MLB Draft on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, and the All-Star Game Tuesday, July 11.