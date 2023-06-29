KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have optioned highly touted pitching prospect Logan Allen to the minor leagues.

The team has recalled reliever Michael Kelly from Triple-A Columbus.

Allen has posted a record of 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA. He has struck out 63 batters in 62.1 innings of work in his first stint in Major League Baseball. However, he has not lasted longer than four innings in any of his last three starts. That includes Wednesday night’s win over Kansas City, where he needed 98 pitches in an outing that lasted just 3.2 innings.

Kelly signed a minor league deal with Cleveland in the offseason. He has appeared in 24 games at Triple-A Columbus this season, posting a record of 1-2 with a 2.73.

The right-hander was previously recalled from the minor leagues earlier this season but did not appear in a game.