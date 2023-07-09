SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians selected Ralphy Velazquez with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The catcher out of Huntington Beach High School is considered one of the best high school hitters in the 2023 draft class and finished his high school career with 23 home runs.

He led his team to a National High School Invitational title in the spring with a .402 batting average (37-for-92) with six home runs, eight doubles and five stolen bases.

According to MLB.com’s Pipeline, “there’s a feel to hit, with a ton of raw power for him to continue to tap into. Even though he tinkers with his setup, using a wider base now than he used to, he still routinely finds the barrel.”

The 18-year-old bats lefty and throws right and is currently committed to play baseball at Arizona State.

Cleveland has two second-round picks to finish off Day 1 of the draft, follow WKBN Sports for updates throughout the night.