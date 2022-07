LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians selected Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell with the 37th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

The pick was part of the first round competitive balance selections.

Campbell played three seasons with the Cowboys. This past year, he went 9-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 17 games.

For his career, he won 17 games at OSU with a 3.37 ERA.

The Guardians have one final selection on day one of the MLB Draft.