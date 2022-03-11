CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With the new collective barganing agreement ratified by MLB players and owners, the Cleveland Guardians season opener and home opener dates are now set.

The Guardians will open the season on Thursday April 7 on he road in Kansas City at 4:10 p.m.

April 8 will be an off-day.

Cleveland will play its’ home opener a week later on Friday April 15 against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m at Progressive Field.

The Major League Baseball schedule will consist of a full 162 games.

Players will officially report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona this weekend. Spring training games will begin late next week.