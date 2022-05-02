CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ outfielder Steven Kwan was named American League Rookie of the Month on Monday.

He is the first Cleveland player to win the award since Tyler Naquin won in 2016.

In his first month in the big leagues, Kwan batted .354 with five doubles, one triple, seven walks, and seven RBIs.

Kwan reached base 18 times in his first five career games and established a new MLB record for a player’s first five games since 1901.

Seeing 115 pitches at the plate, Kwan did not register a swing and miss in any of his first five big-league contests.