CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have designated starting pitcher Zach Plesac for assignment in a series of roster moves on Sunday.

The team also activated starter Triston McKenzie to start against the Twins in Sunday’s series finale.

The Guardians optioned reliever Michael Kelly to Triple-A Columbus.

Plesac has struggled this season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts. Opposing batters are hitting .374 off the 28-year old.

He was optioned to Triple-A and he hasn’t fared much better, pitching to a record of 1-3 with a 7.56 ERA in the minor leagues.