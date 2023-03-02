GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ manager Terry Francona announced on Wednesday that reliever Sam Henges is being shut down with a shoulder issue.

Francona says that the left-hander will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

The news comes after Hentges felt shoulder discomfort following his latest spring training appearance.

He underwent an MRI which revealed shoulder inflammation.

Working out of the Cleveland bullpen last season, Hentges tossed 62 innings, posting a 2.32 ERA. He posted a record of 3-2, with 72 strikeouts on the season.