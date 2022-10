CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that reliever Nick Sandlin suffered a strain of the teres major muscle.

He will be shut down from throwing for 5-to-6 weeks and is expected to miss the remainder of the Postseason.

Sandlin appeared in 46 games out of the Cleveland bullpen during the regular season. He posted a record of 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 44 innings.

He will be replaced on the roster prior to Tuesday morning’s 10 a.m. deadline.