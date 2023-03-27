GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Triston McKenzie could miss up to eight weeks with a strain of his right teres major muscle.

McKenzie underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the injury.

The team says he will be shut down for at least two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time.

The young right-hander left his final start of spring training after just one inning of work on Sunday.

In one inning against the Reds, McKenzie allowed one hit with one strikeout. He then exited the game accompanied by the team’s trainer.

This spring, McKenzie has posted a record of 1-3 with a 7.63 ERA in six starts. He has tossed 15.1 innings allowing 13 earned runs on 21 hits with 16 strikeouts.