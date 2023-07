CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially announced the 2024 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The Guardians will open the season with a 10-game road trip.

They will open on the road in Oakland on March 28, and then head to Seattle and Minnesota.



Cleveland will host the White Sox in the home opener on Monday, April 8 to open a three-game series. They will also host the Yankees for three games in the first homestand of the season.