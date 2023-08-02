HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have recalled infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Wednesday’s series finale in Houston.

The switch-hitter is ranked as the No. 51 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He is also ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Cleveland organization.

Over his last 18 games, Rocchio is batting .347 with six doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases.

The 22-year-old previously had a brief Major League stint with Cleveland earlier this season, appearing in four games. During his short time with the Guardians, he collected three hits with an RBI.