CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have recalled prized prospect Gabriel Arias from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.

Rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed some swelling near his ribs. He is currently batting. 285 with 2 home runs and 14 RBI’s.

Arias is making his second stint in the big leagues. He was briefly called up earlier this season, and batted .125 with an RBI in 8 at-bats.

In other moves on Saturday morning, the Guardians have also recalled pitcher Kirk McCarty from Triple-A Columbus. He will start game one of the doubleheader against New York on Saturday.

Reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A.

Right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers was designated for assignment.