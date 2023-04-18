DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) — The Cleveland Guardians have recalled one of their top prospects, Tyler Freeman, ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader in Detroit.

The team has also placed reliever Enyel De Ls Santos on the paternity list. This season, he is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 7 appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen.

Pitcher Konnor Pilkington was called up from Triple-A as the 27th man for the doubleheader. In the minor leagues this season, he has posted a record of 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA.

This season, Freeman is batting .365 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Game one of the doubleheader is set for 1:10 in Detroit. Game two will follow approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.