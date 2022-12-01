CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have re-signed reliever Anthony Gose to a two-year minor league contract.

The new deal includes an invitation to the 2024 Major League spring training.

The 32-year-old will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 15.

In 28 combined relief appearances with Cleveland in 2021 and 2022, Gose posted a record of 3.90 ERA. He tossed 27.2 innings allowing 12 earned runs on 17 hits with 37 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit .173 off the left-hander.

Gose is a converted outfielder and has spent four of six seasons pitching in the Cleveland organization.