CLEVELAND (AP) – José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2.



The A’s are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have outscored 60-20 during the streak.



Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.



Oakland starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, allowing four hits and striking out three.



Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBIs, was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the young Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.