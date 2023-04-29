BOSTON, Massachusetts (AP) – Alex Verdugo drove in the winning run to cap a two-run 10th inning for the Boston Red Sox, who rallied for an 8-7 victory Saturday over the Cleveland Guardians despite blowing the lead an inning earlier.

Rafael Devers had a long first-inning, three-run homer, and it seemed the Red Sox were in line for the victory before the Guardians notched four runs in the seventh and tied it on José Ramírez’s RBI single off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth.

Connor Wong had three singles for the Red Sox, who rebounded after losing the series opener for their fifth win in nine games.

Josh Naylor had a three-run double, and Josh Bell and Andrés Giménez both hit a solo homer for the Guardians. Cleveland has lost five of its last eight.

Myles Straw and Steven Kwan opened the ninth with singles before Ramírez lined one to center off Jansen. It was Jansen’s first blown save and run allowed this season.

Mike Zunino singled home placement runner Gabriel Arias in the 10th against Brennan Bernardino before Christian Arroyo’s leadoff single tied it in the bottom half against Emmanuel Clase (1-2).

After Arroyo was sacrificed to second and advanced on Zunino’s passed ball, Verdugo drove his single past a diving Amed Rosario at short.

Bernardino (1-0) earned his first major-league victory.

Devers hooked a slider from Zach Plesac deep around the Pesky Pole that traveled an estimated 411 feet with an exit velocity of 114.1 mph for his 10th of the season. Working on six days rest in chilly conditions with scattered showers or light drizzle at times, Plesac gave up five runs, eight hits and was chased in the fourth inning.

Devers also had a couple of nice plays at third against Oscar Gonzalez, barehanding a slower roller before throwing to first for an out and lunging to his right to snag a hard liner.

Recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Boston starter Brayan Bello had trouble with the nail on his index finger twice. He gave up a run, five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.