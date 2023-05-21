COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians provided an update on starting pitcher Triston McKenzie after making his first rehab assignment on Saturday for Triple-A Columbus since leaving his final Spring Training start with an arm issue.

McKenzie threw 52 pitches, 29 for strikes, over three scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the 5-3 win for the Clippers.

The Guardians now plan to have McKenzie rest the next five days before ramping up the pitch count in his second rehab start, when the 25-year old is expected to pitch at least five innings for Columbus.

This was the first game action McKenzie saw this season after being diagnosed with a strain of his right teres major muscle in March.

In 2022, McKenzie posted a career high in innings (191.1) and earned run average (2.96) while finishing with an 11-11 record.