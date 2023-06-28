KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been released from the hospital and will not manage Wednesday night’s game in Kansas City.

He also missed Tuesday night’s contest against the Royals after feeling lightheaded leading up to first pitch.

Medical tests performed on Francona at Kauffman Stadium and the University of Kansas Hospital came back within normal ranges.

Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next day or two. His status will be determined daily and he is considered day-to-day to return to the club.