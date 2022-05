DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ prospect Gabriel Arias underwent surgery to stabilize a right-hand fracture on Thursday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio.

Arias suffered the injury last weekend in a minor league game. He is expected to return to game activity in 6-8 weeks.

So far this season at Triple-A Columbus, he is batting .197 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

He also made his Major League debut with the Guardians, recording a base hit and an RBI.