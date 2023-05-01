CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are promoting utility-man David Fry to the Major League roster.

To make room on the roster, catcher Meibrys Viloria was designated for assignment

This season at Triple-A Columbus, Fry has played in 25 games for the Columbus Clippers. He is currently batting .289, with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

He has registered playing time at first, second, and third base and also has experience as catcher in his career.

Fry was originally acquired by Cleveland in a 2022 trade with Milwaukee that sent pitcher J.C Mejia to the Brewers.