CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians promoted a pair of September call-ups on Thursday to bolster the roster for the stretch run.

Right-handed pitcher Cody Morris is being activated from the 60-day injured list, after suffering a shoulder/upper back strain back in March.

He’ll make his Major League debut when he appears in a game for Cleveland. He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2018.

The team’s No. 15 overall prospect has spent the past month rehabbing in the Minors and owned a 2.35 ERA in six games (three starts) with Triple-A Columbus.

Utility man Ernie Clement is also being recalled from Triple-A. This season with the Guardians, Clement is batting .203 with six RBIs in 58 games.

Reliever Anthony Castro was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Morris.