PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially called up No. 3 prospect Bo Naylor from Triple-A Columbus.

They also placed starting pitcher Triston McKenzie on the injured list with a right elbow sprain.

The Guardians have also recalled left-handed reliver Tim Herrin from Triple-A Columbus. They have also purchased the contract of veteran pitcher Daniel Norris.

To make room on the roster, Friday’s starter Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment.

Naylor is rated as the No. 47 overall prospect in all of baseball. It is his second promotion to the Major Leagues this season. He has appeared in just one game with a pair of plate appearances without a hit.

Naylor, who was originally the No. 29 overall selection by Cleveland in the 2018 MLB Draft, replaces veteran catcher Mike Zunino, who was designated for assignment on Friday.

This season in the minor leagues, Naylor is batting .254 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles and 48 RBI’s.