CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona announced on Friday that pitching prospect Logan T. Allen will be promoted to make his Major League debut on Sunday against the Marlins.

Allen was Cleveland’s second-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. He is ranked as the Guardians’ No. 8 overall prospect by MLBPipeline.com.

The 24-year-old has started three games at Triple-A Columbus this season. In 14 2/3 innings of work, Allen has piled up 20 strikeouts with a 1.26 ERA.

Allen has no relation to the other former Cleveland pitcher named Logan S. Allen. He pitched for Cleveland for four seasons but was designated for assignment in 2022.