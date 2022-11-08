LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was named the recipient of MLB’s 2022 Executive of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The award was presented at the general manager’s meetings.

Each Major League team casts a vote for the award prior to the postseason.

Atlanta’s Alex Anthopoulos finished as the runner-up, while Seattle’s Jerry Dipoto finished in third.

Under Antonetti’s watch, the Guardians posted a record of 92-70, winning the American League Central Division by 11 games.

The Guardians saw 17 rookies make their Major League debut, matching a club record. They ultimately becoming the eight-youngest postseason team ever.