CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians placed pitcher Cal Quantrill, infielder Owen Miller and pitcher Anthony Castro on the Injured List Wednesday morning.

The team has also recalled Gabriel Arias, one of Cleveland’s top prospects, from AAA Columbus. Arias will make his major league debut and start at second base for Game One of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians have also selected the contracts of left-handed pitchers Kirk McCarty and Tanner Tuller, along with right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos from Columbus.

Arias has spent the season in AAA Columbus, hitting .278 with 6 RBI in 9 games.

De Los Santos did not allow a run over 7.1 scoreless Cactus League innings this spring.

McCarty has made three starts to date at AAA Columbus, going 0-0 with a 0.79 ERA.

Tully posted a 1.13 ERA in four outings this spring and has made two starts to date at AAA Columbus.