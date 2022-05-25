HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are placing starting pitcher Aaron Civale on the 10-day injured list with left glute tightness.

He suffered the injury against the Tigers on May 20.

Civale is slated to miss his next two starts for Cleveland. Left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington will take Civale’s place in the starting rotation.

This season with the Guardians, Civale has posted a record of 2-3 with a 7.84 ERA in seven starts.

Pilkington has made five appearances in the Major Leagues with the Guardians with one start. He has pitched 8.2 innings allowing two earned runs with 11 strikeouts.

Pilkington, who has a 2.08 ERA with Cleveland. was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in 2021 in exchange for Cesar Hernandez.